By Trend

The Investigative Committee of Armenia detained the former head of the information and public relations department of the country's police, Colonel Sayat Shirinyan on suspicion of calls for violence, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

The arrest is connected with the post of Shirinyan on Facebook, in which he allegedly claims that if he led a protest movement, he would take concrete steps and that "bloodshed will not be avoided".

