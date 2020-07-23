By Trend

An Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will arrive in Uzbekistan in December 2020, Trend reports with reference to Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Sherzod Asadov met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Vienna to discuss the matter.

According to message of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry, the agency "is very satisfied with the work progress on the Uzbekistan's nuclear program."

“We believe that for the new nuclear states, your country is a model for building relations with the IAEA,” the press service of the Foreign Ministry quoted Rafael Grossi as saying.

According to the Uzatom agency, a program has been developed for the country with the assistance of the IAEA to build capacity and create nuclear infrastructure as part of the nuclear power plants construction project for 2020-2021.

As part of its technical cooperation program, IAEA approved four projects worth more than one million euros for implementation in Uzbekistan for the period 2020-2021.

The program provides for strengthening nuclear and radiation safety in the operation of nuclear energy facilities in Uzbekistan, development and introduction of modern nuclear technologies in medicine and other sectors of the economy, as well as dissemination of knowledge about nuclear energy.

