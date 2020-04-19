By Trend

Turkey on Saturday confirmed 121 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 1,890, with 1,822 people recovered, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases in the country surged to 82,329 as 3,783 more people tested positive for the virus, Turkey's Ministry of Health announced in a statement.

So far, a total of 10,453 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, according to the statement.

It added that 40,520 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 598,933.

Turkey is currently treating 1,894 patients in intensive care units, noted the statement.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the United States are currently the worst-hit regions.

