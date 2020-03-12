By Trend

Iran has requested $5 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to fight coronavirus, prevent the spread of the virus and combat its adverse effects on the economy, Director General of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdul-Nasser Hemmati wrote on his Instagram page, Trend reports.

According to Hemmati, a corresponding letter was sent to Managing Director of IMF Kristalina Georgieva on March 6.

Hemmati noted that the international community has requested IMF to provide $50 billion as emergency financial aid adding that Iran also wants to receive part of this assistance.

The CBI director general expressed a hope that IMF will take positive steps in this direction.

Hemmati said that the Central Bank is doing everything possible to support the citizens and solve their problems.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 9,000 people have been infected, 354 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 2,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.



Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.



The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

