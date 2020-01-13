By Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has approved Turkmenistan’s accession to a number of international conventions and other acts in 2020, Trend reports referring to the Turkmenistan State News Agency.

In the economic sphere, this is the UN Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation, which is a tool for promoting international trade and mediation as an alternative and effective method of resolving trade disputes.

In the field of transport, this is the European Agreement of Main International Traffic Arteries (AGR), which provides for the establishment of an international road system in the region where the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe is operating.

In the field of environmental protection, this is the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants, which provides for the termination of using persistent toxic substances - organic pesticides.

The international conventions in the field of environmental protection also include the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, aimed at consistent reduction in the production and consumption of environmentally harmful substances.

In cultural and humanitarian sphere, this is the Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, designed to create conditions for the free interaction of different cultures and strengthening of international cooperation in this area.

In the field of intellectual property, this is the Patent Law Treaty, which provides for the improvement of the process of consideration of national patent applications and patents.

Turkmenistan is a party to 152 multilateral international documents, including 133 conventions adopted by the UN and its specialized agencies.

