By Trend

The Turkmen private logistics company "Beyik Yupek yoly" has invested in the technical modernization of the Balkan dry cargo ship, Trend reports with reference to the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET) May 7.

The overhaul was carried out at the Balkan shipyard near the Caspian Sea together with the specialists of the state enterprise "Balkan gami gurlusyk" and foreign partners, the report said.

The dry cargo ship is now equipped with the radio navigation equipment of the latest generation and the company "Beyik Yupek yoly" will use it for three years. The main purpose of the vessel is transportation of construction materials, bulk, packaged and general cargo, including containers, heavy factory and other equipment.

The Balkan shipyard in Turkmenbashi city near the Caspian Sea is a basis for development of domestic shipbuilding. Dry cargo ships and oil tankers are repaired at the plant.

It is planned to build ships of various classes and types in the future. Among them, there are the RO-RO ferries for transportation of vehicles (cars, trucks, trailers and wagons).

The Balkan shipyard started to operate in May at the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

The shipyard was designed according to the requirements of IACS (International Association of Classification Societies).

The shipyard holds a total area of 166,000 square meters. Its construction project was implemented by the Turkish company Gap Insaat.

With the commissioning of an additional international sea port in Turkmenbashi in May 2018, optimal opportunities emerged for sending goods that enter the port along the Silk Road route from the countries of Asia and the Pacific, and further to European countries through the ports of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran.

The annual throughput capacity of the port is 17-18 million tons. Together with the previously operating port, this figure reaches 25-26 million tons.

