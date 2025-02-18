Central Azeri marks 20 years of oil production, leading ACG output

18 February 2025 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Today marks 20 years since the first oil was produced from Central Azeri, the second production platform after Chirag in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, a milestone in Azerbaijan's oil industry, Azernews reports. On February 18, 2005, President Ilham Aliyev visited the newly built Central Azeri production, drilling, and accommodation platform, officially launching its operations. Since then, Central Azeri has led ACG in oil production, boasting the highest production rate among all platforms, with a total of 152 million tons (1.1 billion barrels) of oil extracted.

