Azernews.Az

Monday October 21 2024

Oil prices rise amid concerns over demand in China

21 October 2024 12:38 (UTC+04:00)
Oil prices rise amid concerns over demand in China
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Oil prices have increased as concerns about demand in China, the world's largest oil importer, continue to influence the market, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more