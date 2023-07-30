Meeting held with incoming SOCAR vice-presidents [PHOTOS]

30 July 2023 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting with the new vice-presidents of the Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR), appointed by the relevant decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, has been held at the company's headquarters, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, Chairman of SOCAR Supervisory Board Mikayil Jabbarov and SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the special trust and congratulated the vice-presidents on their appointment and wished them further success.

In his speech, Mikayil Jabbarov recalled the last meeting of the SOCAR Supervisory Board. He noted that the new operational model to improve the company's management structure and efficiency had been approved with the organizational structure and internal processes to be developed.

The minister outlined that the new operational model would contribute to the improvement of corporate governance processes, business sustainability and corporate culture.

In their remarks, the incoming SOCAR vice-presidents expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the trust put in them.

