By Trend

STAR Oil Refinery of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Turkey was awarded the ISO 50001 Energy Management System Certificate, Trend reports with reference to SOCAR Turkey.

Moreover, the existing ISO 50001 certificate of SOCAR Turkey’s Petkim petrochemical complex has been renewed.

ISO 50001 Energy Management System Certificate envisages international standardization, with the aim of systematizing compliance with energy legislation on a global scale and contributing to increasing energy efficiency.

STAR Refinery proved its technical and operational quality once again by obtaining the ISO 50001 Certificate, which is mandatory for participation in global Productivity Enhancing Projects applications as well as effective management of energy risks and opportunities. As a result of the audits carried out by the international certification organization Bureau Veritas between 21-25 December 2020, STAR Refinery was awarded the ISO 50001 Energy Management System Certification for the first time.

Star Refinery, with investment value of $6.3 billion came on stream in October 2018. Around $3.3 billion of the project’s cost was covered by loans. The total investment in Star Refinery is expected to stand at $7 billion.

The annual processing capacity of Star Refinery is 10 million tons. It meets around 25 percent of Turkey’s refined oil products. The refinery is able to process 214,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

