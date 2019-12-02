By Trend

Due to the worsening weather, Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR has tightened safety measures as much as possible and about 420 oil workers have been evacuated from offshore platforms, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Given the sharp deterioration in weather conditions, SOCAR has tightened safety measures to the maximum extent by restricting work in the open air.

Moreover, in connection with a possible emergency situation, continuous contact is maintained with other relevant organizations and institutions. The situation is under constant monitoring.

---

