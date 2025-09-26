Large amount of methadone seized at Ganja international airport
Employees of the General Customs Department in Air Transport have prevented the illegal circulation of a large quantity of drugs, Azernews reports.
During customs control at Ganja International Airport, 355 grams of methadone were discovered in the bag of a citizen of Azerbaijan who had arrived on a flight from St. Petersburg.
The seized narcotics were immediately removed from circulation.
Officials noted that such operations highlight the importance of strict customs control measures in preventing drug trafficking attempts through air transport.
The General Customs Department has launched an investigation into the case to identify all circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the individual was acting alone or as part of a larger trafficking network.
