Expired ammunition to be destroyed in Agdara district

11 August 2025 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

From August 11 to 15, expired and unusable military ammunition will be destroyed at the "Gödəkburun" training center located in the Agdara district, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Ministry noted that the disposal process will be carried out in accordance with safety regulations at a designated site near the settlement of Pirəkəşkül.

Authorities emphasized that the operation will involve controlled detonations and urged residents not to be alarmed by the sound of explosions. The Ministry assured the public that there is no cause for concern and all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure safety.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to safely eliminate outdated military stockpiles and maintain operational readiness.