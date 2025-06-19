Azerbaijan, Russia discuss Israel-Iran crisis and regional cooperation

19 June 2025 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on June 18 to discuss the ongoing regional security situation amid the Israel-Iran escalation, Azernews reports.

During the call, the two ministers reviewed bilateral and regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic solutions to defuse rising tensions.

Lavrov expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan and its relevant institutions for assisting in the evacuation of Russian citizens, including cultural figures, from Iran.

Both sides reiterated their serious concern over the deteriorating security landscape and stressed the need for peaceful dialogue. The conversation also touched on other issues of mutual interest.