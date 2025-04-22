President Ilham Aliyev arrives in China for state visit

22 April 2025 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the People's Republic of China on April 22 for a state visit.

A guard of honor was arranged at Beijing International Airport in honor of the Azerbaijani President.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Chinese Minister of Transport Liu Wei and other officials.