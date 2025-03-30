Nearly 900,000 pensions, allowances, and scholarships appointed proactively
Since the beginning of 2019, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population has digitized the processes for appointing pensions, allowances, and scholarships, Azernews reports.
As of March 1 of this year, nearly 900,000 such social security appointments (including 147,000 for pensions and 750,000 for allowances and scholarships) have been made proactively through the e-system.
As a result, when citizens become eligible for these payments, there is no need for them to submit applications or documents, as the social payments are appointed to them proactively.
