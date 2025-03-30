Nearly 900,000 pensions, allowances, and scholarships appointed proactively

30 March 2025 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Since the beginning of 2019, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population has digitized the processes for appointing pensions, allowances, and scholarships, Azernews reports.

As of March 1 of this year, nearly 900,000 such social security appointments (including 147,000 for pensions and 750,000 for allowances and scholarships) have been made proactively through the e-system.

As a result, when citizens become eligible for these payments, there is no need for them to submit applications or documents, as the social payments are appointed to them proactively.