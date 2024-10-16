BIG condemns detention of African activist Kémi Séba by French Authorities

16 October 2024 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku Initiative Group has strongly condemned the detention of Kémi Séba, a well-known activist fighting for the rights of African peoples, by French law enforcement agencies, Azernews reports.

The group released a statement, describing this action as a violation of personal freedom and human rights and an attempt to undermine Africa's struggle against neo-colonialism and for sovereignty.

The statement reads:

"Kémi Séba is one of the most important figures in Africa's struggle for independence, opposing the policies of neo-colonialism for many years. His detention, besides being a violation of freedom of expression and political activity, proves once again that France is trying to maintain its presence and influence in Africa through illegitimate means. Such actions show that the French state has not yet come out of the colonial mindset and is trying to maintain its hegemony.

Kémi Séba is a political prisoner, and his detention is directly related to his political activities.

The Baku Initiative Group calls on the international community, human rights defenders, and international organisations to condemn this illegal act and the French government to immediately and unconditionally release Kémi Séba. Every person's freedom of movement within the law is inviolable, and no state has the right to deprive people of this right by force.

The right of African peoples to determine their own future in a free and fair manner must be guaranteed, and any interference with their sovereignty must be categorically rejected.

We, as the Baku Initiative Group, see this event as a manifestation of France's neo-colonial policy in Africa, which has been going on for many years, and we call for a demonstration of solidarity at the global level to start a real decolonisation process in the region."

The Baku Initiative Group urged the international community to act, insisting that Séba's release is critical to preserving the integrity of African sovereignty and human rights.

