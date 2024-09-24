Ombudsman receives UNICEF's representative in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

24 September 2024 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, has received Saja Farooq Abdullah, the newly appointed representative of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the Commissioner provided detailed information to the guest about her activities in the field of child rights protection. Speaking about international cooperation, the Ombudsman noted the existence of close collaborative relations with international organizations, including the UN and its specialized agencies, and mentioned the implementation of several important projects.

The Commissioner emphasized the significance of the events carried out within the framework of cooperation between the Ombudsman’s institution and UNICEF, elaborating on the work done in the relevant field. Sabina Aliyeva also informed about the recent amendments to the Constitutional Law on the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, noting that her mandate in child rights protection and several other areas had been expanded.

Furthermore, the Ombudsman provided extensive information on the activities carried out under national preventive mechanisms and independent monitoring mechanisms in the field of child rights, including her work in juvenile justice, addressing appeals from convicted persons and their family members, and submitting pardon proposals to the President of the country.

The Commissioner also highlighted that landmines planted by Armenia during the occupation of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories pose a threat to the life and health of civilians, emphasizing that children are among those affected by landmines and stressing the importance of raising awareness about mine safety.

In response, Saja Farooq Abdullah, UNICEF's representative in Azerbaijan, expressed her gratitude to the Ombudsman for the warm reception. The meeting also included an exchange of views on the prospects of future cooperation between the institutions and several other issues of mutual interest.

