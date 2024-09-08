Environmental pollution identified in Aghdam, cleanup measures taken

8 September 2024 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Cases of environmental pollution have been identified in the Aghdam region during operations conducted by police officers in cooperation with relevant agencies, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Measures have been taken to ensure compliance with sanitary and hygiene regulations, and the affected areas have been cleaned.

Throughout the year, 103 protocols have been drawn up by police officers to prevent environmental damage in the region.

Efforts in this direction are ongoing.

