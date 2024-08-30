Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan put forward new ideas and initiatives to increase potential of OIC

30 August 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

During the 50th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held on August 29-30 in Yaoundé, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elnur Mammadov, announced new proposals to enhance the OIC's potential, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the session, Mammadov expressed gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania for its successful chairmanship of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers and wished success to the new chair, Cameroon. He detailed Azerbaijan's efforts to normalize relations with Armenia following the end of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, while highlighting ongoing provocations and threats from Armenia that have impeded the peace process.

Mammadov stressed Azerbaijan's dedication to achieving lasting regional stability and cooperation. He pointed out that the end of the armed conflict in 2020 has created a unique opportunity for both nations to move beyond decades of enmity and build friendly relations. The Deputy Minister reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to the normalization process offered to Armenia.

Additionally, Mammadov announced that Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) later this year, marking the third consecutive year the event has been held in an OIC member state. He emphasized that this is a significant opportunity for Azerbaijan to lead global climate discussions, building on its recent experience chairing the Non-Aligned Movement.

Mammadov also introduced a proposal for establishing an OIC Labor Center as part of Azerbaijan's initiatives to increase the OIC's effectiveness.

The session concluded with the adoption of four resolutions proposed by Azerbaijan, condemning Armenia's long-standing occupation and aggression and supporting Azerbaijan's efforts in reconstruction and development. One resolution also called for international recognition of the 1992 Khojaly massacre as genocide and a crime against humanity, urging the global community to support the "Justice for Khojaly!" campaign.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz