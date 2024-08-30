Azerbaijan's CEC informs CIS delegation on process of preparation for parliamentary elections

30 August 2024 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

On August 30, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, met with the delegation led by Leonid Anfimov, head of the observation mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and First Deputy Secretary-General of the CIS, who is visiting Azerbaijan to observe the snap parliamentary elections, Azernews reports.

The CEC Chairman noted that Azerbaijan has close relations with the member states of the CIS.

Mazahir Panahov provided the guests with detailed information about the number of voters, polling stations, observers, the printing of ballots, and other matters. He mentioned that representatives of international organizations have come to Azerbaijan to observe the elections. He stated that the preparations for the elections have been carried out in accordance with the requirements of the Azerbaijani Election Code, and comprehensive conditions have been created to ensure that voters can cast their votes comfortably.

The CEC Chairman emphasized that the parliamentary elections are being held for the first time in the liberated territories, noting that 54 polling stations have been established in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, with over 42,000 voters in these areas. He also mentioned that a total of 1,000 webcams have been installed across the country to monitor the elections.

Leonid Anfimov stated that the preparations for the snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan have been organized at a high level and that the election legislation is in accordance with international standards.

The guest emphasized that Azerbaijan is a country where peace and stability prevail, which naturally has a positive impact on the election process.

"As the CIS observation mission, we previously observed the presidential elections held in Azerbaijan on February 7, where we witnessed the people's trust and confidence in their leader, the high level of organization, and the solidarity of the people. We hope that the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 1 will proceed at the same pace," Leonid Anfimov stated.

