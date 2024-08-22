Application process for obtaining permission to observe election commission meetings concluded

22 August 2024 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

The process for applying to the Central Election Commission (CEC) to obtain special permission to observe election commission meetings by registering before the voting day in connection with the early parliamentary elections has been completed, Azernews reports, citing the CEC’s "Calendar Plan of Main Actions and Measures for the Early Elections to the Milli Majlis."

According to the Electoral Code, the meetings of election commissions can be observed by citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who have active voting rights (either on their own initiative or on the initiative of a registered candidate, political party, bloc of political parties, or a non-governmental organization operating in the field of elections).

According to the legislation, the process of applying to the CEC to obtain special permission to observe election commission meetings by registering started from the day the decree on the election announcement was officially published and had to be completed at least 10 days before the elections.

The Calendar Plan designated August 22 as the deadline for this process.

It should be noted that on June 28, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the dissolution of the sixth convocation of the Milli Majlis and the scheduling of early parliamentary elections. The decree dissolved the sixth convocation of the Milli Majlis and set September 1 as the date for the early elections.

