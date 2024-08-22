CEC: Process of preparation of ballots completed

22 August 2024 02:19 (UTC+04:00)

The process of preparing ballot papers for the extraordinary parliamentary elections has been completed.

This was reflected in the Central Election Commission's "Calendar Plan of the main actions and measures for the preparation and holding of early elections to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Azernews reports.

According to the legislation, the process of preparation of ballot papers should be completed at least 10 days before the voting day.

In the Calendar Plan, the process is expected to be completed by August 22.

It should be recalled that on June 28, President Ilham Aliyev signed the Decree on the dissolution of the sixth convocation of the Milli Majlis and the appointment of early elections to the Milli Majlis. According to the decree, the sixth convocation of the Milli Majlis was released and early elections were scheduled for September 1.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz