Official welcome ceremony held for President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Islamabad [PHOTOS]

11 July 2024 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

An official welcome ceremony was held in Islamabad for Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who is on a state visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

First, the President of Azerbaijan and the Pakistani Prime Minister posed for official photos.

The national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan were played.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani President.

The President of Azerbaijan reviewed the guard of honor.

The Pakistani delegation was introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

