President: Azerbaijan and Egypt actively work within international organizations

8 June 2024 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

“We agree (with Egypt - ed.) on all international affairs,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a press statement with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Azernews reports.

“We actively work within the framework of international organizations, including the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and we make joint efforts to strengthen Islamic solidarity,” the head of state noted.

