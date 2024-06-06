Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army is on official visit to Uzbekistan

6 June 2024 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

On June 5, the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, paid an official visit to Uzbekistan at the invitation of the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov, Azernews reports.

The delegation led by Colonel General K.Valiyev visited Heydar Aliyev Square in Tashkent and laid a wreath in front of the monument to the National Leader, and honored the memory of the Great Leader.

Then, Colonel General K.Valiyev met with his Uzbek counterpart. A solemn welcoming ceremony was held at the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The Chiefs of the General Staff of both countries passed along the guard of honor, and the National Anthems of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were performed.

Prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres were discussed at the meeting.

The sides also held a detailed exchange of information on other issues of mutual interest.

The visit of the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army to Uzbekistan will last until June 7.

