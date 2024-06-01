Shusha welcomes OTS education ministers for key meeting

1 June 2024 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan's Shusha city hosts the 8th Meeting of the Ministers in charge of Education of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and the 7th meeting of the Scientific Council of the Turkic Academy, Azernews reports.

At the event, Şahin Mustafayev, the President of the Turkic Academy, Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Education of Azerbaijan, Konqratbay Sharipov, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of Uzbekistan, Nazim Çavuşoğlu, Minister of National Education of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Kairat Osmonaliyev, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic and Erol Özvar, President of the Higher Education Council of the Republic of Turkiye are participating.

Additionally, delegations from OTS member countries are scheduled to hold bilateral meetings during the events.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is a key member of the Organization of Turkic States, a cooperative international body aimed at fostering collaboration among Turkic-speaking countries. The organization, established in 2009, promotes cultural, economic, and political cooperation, strengthening ties based on shared linguistic and cultural heritage. Azerbaijan actively participates in its initiatives, contributing to regional stability and development.

The Turkic Academy, founded in 2010, focuses on research and education related to Turkic history, language, and culture. Azerbaijan collaborates closely with the Academy, supporting scholarly exchanges and joint projects that enhance understanding and preservation of the Turkic heritage. This partnership underscores Azerbaijan's commitment to cultural diplomacy and regional unity among Turkic nations.

