President: Azerbaijan adheres to statement adopted during Prague meeting in 2022 and Almaty Declaration

3 April 2024 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan adheres to the statement adopted during the Prague meeting in 2022 and the Almaty Declaration, said President Ilham Aliyev during the phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Azernews reports.

According to President Ilham Aliyev, the non-transparent preparation, lack of inclusivity, and failure to postpone the trilateral meeting scheduled for April 5 between the United States, the European Union, and Armenia, despite Azerbaijan's justified concerns, will lead to escalation of tension and creation of new dividing lines rather than peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz