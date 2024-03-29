Former IDP: We are happy to return Fuzuli

29 March 2024 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

Our thirty-year dreams have come true and we are happy for that, Azernews reports, citing Gulnara Talibova, a former IDP who left Baku for Fuzuli, as saying in an interview with the local media outlets.

"I was 10 years old when I left the region. I have memories of my childhood there. I walk towards them. How can you not be happy about such an event?! I think this is true happiness. I am a martyr's sister, my brother was martyred in the first Karabakh war. I think that the souls of my brother and all our martyrs are now happy, their blood is not left on the ground," Gulnara Talibova said.

I am eager to reach my native land and I hope we will have more beautiful days from now on, another former IDP Elmira Hajiyeva said.

"Although our state has created all the conditions for us in Baku, my native land attracts me. I am returning to my native El-Obama - Fuzuli district. I express my gratitude to Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, who made us live these days. I wish God's mercy to our martyrs and healing to our veterans," she said.

---

