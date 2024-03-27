Ecuadorian President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

27 March 2024 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Daniel Noboa Azín, Constitutional President of the Republic of Ecuador has sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews, the letter reads as follows:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President.

It gives me great pleasure to congratulate you on your victory in the election held in the Republic of Azerbaijan in February this year.

I express my desire to further foster friendship and cooperation between our peoples.

I hope that your leadership will continue to bring prosperity to all the people of Azerbaijan.

Respectfully,

Daniel Noboa Azín

Constitutional President of the Republic of Ecuador"

