Moldovan delegation calls on PACE to cooperate with Azerbaijani parliament

26 March 2024 23:10 (UTC+04:00)

On March 21, the Moldovan delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe sent a letter to PACE, Azernews reports.

The letter from the Moldovan delegation calls on the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan to work together to bridge the gap that arose between the organization and Azerbaijan after the decision adopted at the January session of PACE.

The letter notes that, like other member states, the Republic of Azerbaijan supports the promotion of the values and principles of the organization through its delegation to PACE. The importance of resolving all problems through inter-parliamentary dialogue within the framework of PACE was also emphasized at a time when there are important calls for security and peace in Europe.

The letter also emphasizes that the inability of the Azerbaijani delegation to participate in the work of PACE did not bring long-term benefits to either the organization or the member states of the organization.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz