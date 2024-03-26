Azerbaijan's Garabagh discovers another stronghold belonging to Armenians

26 March 2024 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

Another abandoned stronghold belonging to the Armenian armed forces was found during the review of the area in the Garabagh economic region after the anti-terror operation conducted by the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Within this stronghold located in a wooded area of the Aghdara region, a variety of military assets were uncovered, including 1 T-72B tank, 4 D-20 artillery installations, 3 Ural military vehicles laden with artillery shells, 1 KamAZ military vehicle, and specialized equipment.

The positioning of these weaponry within the stronghold, evidently aimed towards Sugovushan and other settlements positioned well beyond the contact line established post-November 10, 2020, strongly indicates their intended use in military provocations against Azerbaijan.

The significant quantity of weapons and heavy military machinery discovered within the Garabagh territory subsequent to the anti-terror operation underscores the highly militarized nature of these areas, not only within the region but on a global scale.

In violation of the Trilateral Statement issued on November 10, 2020, the Armenian side has persisted in unlawfully transporting ammunition into the Garabagh economic region, including mines produced post-2020. This has led to the establishment of new mined territories extending over 480 kilometers along contact lines, the creation of more than 500 combat positions and fortified firing points, over 350 positions equipped for various types of artillery installations, as well as the concentration of military forces capable of executing offensive maneuvers.

---

