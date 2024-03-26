Novruz holiday in Turkistan: delightful symphony of culture and traditions

26 March 2024 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

In the ancient city of the Great Silk Road Turkistan - the "spiritual capital of the Turkic world" - a solemn event called "Қош келдің, әз Наурыз!" (Welcome Novruz!) was held, Azernews reports.

Akim of the Turkistan region, Satybaldy Darkhan, also attended the event and congratulated the public on the holiday.

"This holiday has a special place in the nation. Nauryz is a holiday that gives warmth to the soul. It is not only the beginning of the year but also a sign of renewal and rebirth. Turkistan is the golden cradle of our nation," he said.

At the meeting with foreign media, the region's head addressed the major aspects of regional work, innovations, and construction initiatives, as well as progress in absorbing foreign investments and future projects.

During the celebrations, a concert program was arranged in Turkistan, including artists from the regional philharmonic named after Sh. Kaldayakov performing musical works. Artists from neighboring countries also attended the concert.

The event featured songs dedicated to the Novruz holiday, national cultural traditions, and patriotism. Famous singers from the region and the republic delighted guests with their performances, and guests visited the yurts.

The festive event lasted until the evening. Concert programs, theatrical performances, national sports games, including hand-to-hand combat, tug-of-war, koumis drinking contests, excursions to ethno-aul, an exhibition of craftsmen and artists, as well as national cuisine, were prepared for the guests. The evening continued with a festive gala concert with the participation of pop stars.

Novruz, known as Nauryz Meiramy, has ancient roots in Kazakhstan. This celebration in Central Asia is historically linked to Persia. Despite the introduction of Islam, this custom survived among Persians and Turkic peoples, demonstrating its widespread appeal and significance.

