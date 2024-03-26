33 mines found in liberated territories last week

26 March 2024 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) issued weekly information about operations carried out by institutions (ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Border Service) involved in demining activities in the liberated territories (18.03.2024–24.03.2024), Azernews reports.

Thus, 3 anti-tank mines, 30 anti-personnel mines, and 121 unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized.

Also, 462.1 hectares of land were cleared of mines.

