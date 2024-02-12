Azerbaijani female chess players demonstrate their unequalled brilliance [PHOTOS]

12 February 2024 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

With a total of 15 participants, the Azerbaijan Championship among female chess players has kicked off.

The championship promises intense competition and an exciting game, Azernews reports.

Co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, the event aims to promote and recognise the exceptional skills of female chess players in the country.

Among the participants are Ayan Allahverdiyeva, the reigning world champion among 18-year-old chess players, who claimed this title last year, and Sabina Ibrahimova, who brings her wealth of experience to the championship.

Meanwhile, Khayala Abdulla enters the championship as the rating favourite.

The Azerbaijan Championship boasts a prize fund of 15,000 AZN. The winner of the competition will be awarded 6,000 AZN, a substantial reward for their exceptional performance.

Chess players who secure the first two places will earn the opportunity to represent Azerbaijan in the individual European championship, adding an extra layer of motivation and recognition.

The championship, consisting of seven rounds, will end on February 17.

The chief judge of the tournament, Inara Topchiyeva, ensures fair play and adherence to the rules, maintaining the integrity of the competition.

The joint efforts of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation in organising this championship highlight their commitment to support the development of female chess players in the country.

Female chess players' breakthrough

The Azerbaijani female chess players have made a major breakthrough.

One cannot discuss the achievements of Azerbaijani female chess players without Zeynab Mammadyarova, who became a silver medalist at the 2002 World Chess Olympiad.

She has represented Azerbaijan in numerous international tournaments, contributing significantly to the country's success in team competitions.

Turkan Mammadyarova has also made her mark in the chess world, winning the title of Azerbaijani champion in women's chess in 2011 and 2012.

Govhar Beydullayeva has gone down in history as the first woman grandmaster to become the world champion among 20-year-olds in the history of Azerbaijani chess.

Beydullayeva drew with Zala Urh (Slovenia) and Laman Hajiyeva with Livia Jarocka (Poland) at World Junior Chess Championship U20. She secured a gold medal in the world championship of under-20 chess players.

Govhar Beydullayeva repeatedly represented Azerbaijan at the European Youth Chess Championships and World Youth Chess Championships in different age groups, where she won three medals and two silver.

In 2021, she won a silver medal among women in Serbia Open Masters tournament held in Belgrade, Serbia.

Govhar Beydullayeva also participated in Azerbaijan national women's chess championships, where she won 4 medals: gold in 2022, silver in the years of 2020 and 2021, and bronze in 2019.

The achievements of Azerbaijani female chess players have not only brought pride to their nation but have also inspired countless aspiring chess players worldwide. Through their dedication, skill, and determination, these remarkable women have shattered gender stereotypes and proven that excellence knows no boundaries.

As Azerbaijan continues to support the chess sport, it is expected that more female chess players will showcase their talents at large-scale championships and tournaments.

