Deadline for submitting application to CEC for observing presidential elections in Azerbaijan ends

28 January 2024 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

The deadline for submission of applications to the Central Election Commission for observation in the extraordinary presidential elections in the entire territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan has ended.

This is reflected in the “Calendar Plan of Main Actions and Measures for Conducting Early Presidential Elections,” approved by the Central Election Commission, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani citizen who has active electoral rights (on his own initiative, as well as on the initiative of a registered candidate, a political party, a bloc of political parties, a non-governmental organization operating in the field of elections), international (foreign) observers (by registering with the Central Election Commission for arriving in the Republic of Azerbaijan on the basis of an appropriate invitation in accordance with the law), starting from the day of calling elections and up to 10 days before election day, must submit an application to the Central Election Commission to conduct observation throughout the entire territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Extraordinary presidential elections will be conducted in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024. It is the first presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan after restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty. A total of 7 candidates have been registered to run for the presidential elections.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz