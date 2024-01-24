Azerbaijan to create new customs checkpoints on border with Georgia and Russia

24 January 2024 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The head of the department of the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan, Vugar Ahmedov, speaking at the event organised by the International Trade Centre together with AZPROMO, said that the project of creating new customs posts on the border of Azerbaijan with Georgia and Russia has been prepared, Azernews reports.

An event organised by the International Trade Centre in cooperation with the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) on "Consultations with stakeholders on non-tariff barriers to trade and rules of trade in services" is being held in Baku.

The head of the department noted that projects related to increasing transit potential are being implemented. "In general, work is being done to facilitate both exports and imports," he said.

It should be noted that at today's event, the results of a survey conducted among the business community to identify non-tariff barriers to trade in Azerbaijan within the EU initiative "EU4Business" and the Eastern Partnership's Aid for Trade. The "EU4Business" project implemented by the UN was presented to the participants. Interactive roundtable discussions on overcoming barriers were held.

---

