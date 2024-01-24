Internet speed increased by 30 percent in Azerbaijan

24 January 2024 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

The speed of broadband Internet in Azerbaijan has increased in the last 12 months and exceeded 35.25 Mbit/s on average, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport said that in December 2022, the speed of the Internet was 27.15 Mbit/s, which means a 30 percent increase.

It should be noted that within the framework of the Online Azerbaijan project implemented by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, copper cables and previous poles of various capacities are decommissioned and massively replaced with fiber-optic cables that meet modern standards and new poles. The main goal here is to build a broadband network covering most regions of the country with a minimum internet speed of 25 Mbit/s as a result of the joint efforts of several telecommunication operators based on the public-private partnership model.

