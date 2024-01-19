FM Bayramov meets with President of Uganda

19 January 2024 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, within the framework of his visit to the Republic of Uganda to participate in the 19th summit meeting of the heads of state and government of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the minister conveyed congratulations to the head of state of Uganda regarding the transfer of the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Uganda, and it was stated that Azerbaijan is ready to share its chairmanship experience with the Ugandan side.

At the meeting, views were exchanged on the main agenda topics in various directions of political relations between the two states, and satisfaction was expressed with the current level of relations.

The importance of continuing the experience of coordination and mutual support on important issues both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other multilateral cooperation platforms was emphasised.

"During the meeting, the agenda of multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uganda and future plans within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement Troika were discussed," the MFA said.

The agreement was expressed on the development of Azerbaijan-Uganda bilateral relations, the intensification of contacts, and business relations in the economic, social, and humanitarian spheres. It should be recalled that the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement was transferred from Azerbaijan to Uganda.

