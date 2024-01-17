Azerbaijan, Finland discuss opportunities for strengthening economic cooperation

17 January 2024 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov wrote in his X social account that Azerbaijan and Finland discussed opportunities for strengthening regional economic cooperation, Azernews reports.

"We held a meeting with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen on the margins of the Davos Economic Forum. We exchanged views on priority areas of relations between our countries, opportunities for strengthening regional economic cooperation, and prospects for bilateral ties," the publication reads.

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov also discussed new opportunities for cooperation with the Carlsberg Group within the Davos Economic Forum.

"Within the Davos Economic Forum, we met with Jacob Aarup-Andersen, CEO of Carlsberg Group. We discussed the company's successful activity in Azerbaijan and the favorable impact of economic reforms carried out in our country on the business climate. We also assessed the company's efforts to localise production in Azerbaijan and explored new opportunities for cooperation," the publication says.

