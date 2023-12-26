Azercosmos receives award of international Tier IV certificate

26 December 2023 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

The teleport of the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan has renewed the Tier IV compliance certificate of the World Teleport Association (WTA), Azernews reports.

It should be noted that the teleport of Azercosmos was awarded the international Tier IV certificate for the first time in 2020. This means that during these three years, the teleport services of Azercosmos fully met modern requirements in terms of high quality and technology. The renewal of the Tier IV certificate of Baku Teleport is a guarantee of the quality of the service provided to customers. It is also a valuable opportunity in terms of having the infrastructure, equipment, and procedures audited by an international organisation.

The Baku teleport, located in the Main Terrestrial Satellite Control Centre, provides tracking and monitoring services of signals received from satellites. In addition, Teleport also provides services such as hosting, i.e., installation, operation, and maintenance of ground stations owned by global companies. The unique and favourable position of the teleport, which has sufficient space and is currently operating with about 20 antennas, provides a reason for global companies to install business infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

Note that WTA's Teleport Certification Program provides teleport operators with an objective, transparent, and internationally accepted method to document the quality of their operations and services. It is also a tool for customers to choose the best possible teleports, service providers, and strategic partners. Currently, more than 75 teleport operators in the world have a Tier IV certificate.

