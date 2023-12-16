International call against France: Free New Caledonia from nuclear weapons

16 December 2023 19:03 (UTC+04:00)

The General Assembly of the Pacific Conference of Churches has expressed support for New Caledonia's struggle for independence from France, Azernews reports, citing the outcome documents of the 12th General Assembly.

Support French Polynesia and New Caledonia in their sacred struggle for self-determination. We call for an end to the militarisation of these territories. At the same time, we call on the current and former colonial powers to undertake regional ratification of nuclear weapons.

The outcome documents of the 12th General Assembly stated.

"We must ensure equity through employment, responsible leadership and efficient use of resources. There is need to reduce the financial burden of its members by turning church lands into projects for the benefit of the people, and to warn leaders who do not prioritise the needs of the people. We call on all Pacific churches to adopt policies that provide safe places where women and children can worship God and find comfort and support in times of need. We also call on churches to provide access to places of worship for those in need," the document said.

The militarisation of the Pacific remains an issue of concern, according to the General Assembly document.

"As guardians of the Pacific, we call on the governments of Australia, China, France, France, India, Indonesia, the UK and the US to free our region from the proliferation of nuclear weapons, weapons of mass destruction and military bases. We insist on our call for regional ratification of the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone Treaty (Rarotonga Treaty). We condemn the release of nuclear and other wastes, and call on Japan to stop dumping polluted water into the ocean. We call on the US, UK and France to accept responsibility for ocean degradation caused by nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands, Kiribati, the land now called Australia and Maohi Nui," the document said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz