Vocational training institute to be opened in Khankandi

13 December 2023 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

A vocational education institution will be established in Khankandi, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Science and Education Emin Amrullayev telling at the conference on The Way of Development of Vocational Education in Azerbaijan for Strong Economy: Looking into the Future.

According to Minister Amrullayev, there are preliminary plans to establish a vocational education institution in Khankandi at Garabagh University.

"In general, there are plans to expand the scope of vocational education in the liberated territories. Eight vocational education institutions will be restored there. In Fuzuli, the foundation of a new vocational education institution has been laid, its construction has already begun, and in two years, students will already study there. The reconstruction of the vocational education institution has also started in Shusha," Amrullayev said.

