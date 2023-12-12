Delegation of Parliament of Georgia visited the tomb of the National Leader [PHOTOS]

12 December 2023 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

The delegation headed by the Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili arrived at the Alley of Honor and paid tribute to the memory of the National leader of Azerbaijan, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath and flowers on his grave on December 12, Azernews reports.

The delegation honored the memory of outstanding scientist-ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva and laid flowers at her tomb.

The delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs, honored the memory of the heroic children of the fatherland who died for the freedom and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and laid flowers on their graves. During the visit, a wreath was laid at the Eternal Flame Monument.

The guests, who observed the panorama of the capital of Azerbaijan from the highest point of Baku, were informed about the history of Alley of Honors, as well as about the improvement and construction works carried out in Azerbaijan.

---

