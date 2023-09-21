Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker voices her expectations from Yevlakhs meeting

21 September 2023 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

The Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Sahiba Gafarova voiced her expectations at the meeting of the Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Issues of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Baku, Azernews reports.

"We hope that the dialogue held today in the city of Yevlakh with representatives of the Armenian residents of Garabagh will lead to their reintegration into Azerbaijani society," the official said.

The speaker recalled that on September 19, units of the Armenian armed forces, illegally stationed in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, committed a number of large-scale military provocations and terrorist acts.

Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that in response to these provocations, Azerbaijan began local anti-terrorist measures in the region, the purpose of which was the disarmament and withdrawal of units of the Armenian armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, neutralization of their military infrastructure, ensuring the safety of civilians and restoring the constitutional order.

The Speaker of the Parliament noted that on September 20, based on an appeal from representatives of the Armenian residents of the Garabagh region, an agreement was reached on the suspension of local anti-terrorism measures on the conditions presented by Azerbaijan.

The speaker expressed the hope that the renewed dialogue with representatives of the Armenian residents of Garabagh today will lead to their reintegration into Azerbaijani society, and Yerevan will take a responsible approach to the process of normalizing relations with Baku and sign a peace agreement that will ensure long-term peace and stability in the region.

It was also noted that the Turkish Armed Forces did not participate in the anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan.

---

Rena Murshud is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz