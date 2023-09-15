A group of servicemen of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry visited Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery

15 September 2023 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

On September 15, with regard to the 105th anniversary of the liberation of Baku a group of servicemen of the Defense Ministry visited the Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery erected in honor of the Turkish soldiers fallen in 1918, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

Сarnations and a wreath of roses were laid at the monument on behalf of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry and the memory of Shehids (Martyrs) was honored.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz