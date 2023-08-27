Another 20 families return to Lachin's Zabukh village [PHOTOS]

27 August 2023 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Another 20 families (88 people) have returned to Lachin's Zabukh village within the next stage of the Great Return program.

The families were presented with house keys at the ceremony, which was attended by officials of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin, which is a part of the Eastern Zangezur economic region, the Committee, as well as MP Mahir Abbaszade, Azernews reports.

The families relocated to the village expressed their deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the care and attention shown to them.

As a result of the victory won by the brave Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the IDPs managed to return to their homeland voluntarily, safely, and honorably after 30 years.

