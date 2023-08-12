Returning to Agali with tears of joy - Zangilan resident

12 August 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani IDPs who returned to their hometown that were librated in 2020 from 30-year Armenian occupation shared their happiness in interviews with local media outlets. Azernews presents some of them:

"We return with tears of joy to our lands liberated from occupation by our martyrs and veterans under the command of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev," said Raya Mammadova, a resident of Agali village of Zangilan district.

"We are indebted to our president, our martyrs, and veterans who gave us this happiness. We have longed for this land for many years. But today I will be reunited with my land. I am so happy, I can't put my feelings into words. "When I became a refugee from Zangilan, I was with my boys. I have my grandchildren now. I am going back with them," Ilgar Mammadov, a resident of Agali village of Zangilan district, emphasized.

“It is a very blessed day that we return to our land with such joy “ he said.

He noted that their family consists of four people.

"My parents have been living in Agali village for more than a year. I used to visit them. Now I have completely different feelings," he added.

I left my homeland with two children, and now I am returning to the township with three children and five grandchildren" another resident of Agali said

“When I left Zangilan, I was 30 years old and married. I had two children. Now my son, who has returned there, is the same age as the one I left there.”

This was reported by Valida Samadova, a resident of Agali village of the Zangilan district.

It should be noted that on August 12, another group of IDPs, made up of 22 families or 106 people, left the Masazir village of the Absheron district for the rebuilt Agali village of the Zangilan district. The IDPs, who temporarily settled in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, and other residential areas in the Absheron district previously, will start living in their homeland. They are residents of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Agali villages, which were completely destroyed by the Armenians during the occupation.

---

