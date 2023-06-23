Azerbaijani researcher's book to be guide for under & postgraduate students specialising in non-ferrous metallurgy

23 June 2023 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

Aybeniz Guliyeva, a senior researcher at the Institute of Catalysis and Inorganic Chemistry, has published a book titled Integrated Recycling of Dashkasan Iron Ore Concentration Waste, according to the Institute of Catalysis and Inorganic Chemistry, Azernews reports.

The book provides information on the extraction of industrially important metals from iron ore enrichment wastes located in the Dashkasan district. The book provides information on the washing and removal of metals (Co, Cu, Zn, Mn) included in Dashkasan iron ore enrichment wastes with a weak acid solution, as well as the solidification and removal of these metals by sedimentation and sorption methods.

The book is intended for specialists in research organisations as well as undergraduate and postgraduate students specialising in non-ferrous metallurgy.

The Dashkasan iron ore site was intensively exploited from 1954 to 1994. During this period, 92m tonnes of ore were mined out of an estimated 350m tonnes of total reserves. From 1994 to 1997, exploitation was carried out partially.

The Dashkasan iron ore area includes 6 deposits: "North-East", "North-West", "South-East", "South-West", "Damirov" and "Dardara".

On August 6, 2020, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures to develop the Dashkasan iron ore deposit.

AzerGold CJSC was established by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev on 11 February 2015.

The company is engaged in the study, research, exploration, development and management of gold and iron ore areas Garadagh, Chovdar, Geydag, Dagkesemen, Kokhnemeden area and Kyuryakchay basin.

