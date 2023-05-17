Relations between Baku and Moscow reach new level - Azerbaijani Speaker

17 May 2023 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

"Azerbaijani-Russian relations are developing dynamically and have reached a qualitatively new level."

According to Azernews, this word told by Sahiba Gafarova, Chairman of the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan at a meeting with First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Andrei Yatskin in Baku on Wednesday.

"Russian-Azerbaijani relations, the foundation of which was laid under Heydar Aliyev, are supported today by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Russia, and have reached a qualitatively new level," said Gafarova, quoted by the press service of the Milli Majlis.

She expressed gratitude to the Russian side for the exhibition organized (May 15) in connection with the anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the State Duma and the Federal Council.

Speaker Gafarova and Yatskin also discussed the prospects for the development of inter-parliamentary relations, the work of the Friendship Groups and the importance of mutual visits.

---

